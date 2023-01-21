Metal Price Up 8% This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Metal has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $62.01 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008980 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00419269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.29 or 0.29429600 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.