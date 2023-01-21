Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.7 days.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Metro has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Metro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Stories

