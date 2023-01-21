Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,571.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,463.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.60.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

