M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.20 ($2.60).

Several research firms have weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 195 ($2.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 205.70 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,856.67.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

