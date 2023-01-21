MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,310,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 21,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. 3,037,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,612. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.19 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

