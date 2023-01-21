Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.42

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.42 and traded as high as $30.61. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 38,725 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $484.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.77 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.