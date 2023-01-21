Midas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,115.73 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Midas has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,115.73 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00417271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.21 or 0.29289368 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00701789 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.58605918 USD and is up 39.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,808.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

