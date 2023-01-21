Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 124,071 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $133,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 632,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

