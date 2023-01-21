Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.13% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HAP traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $51.80. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

