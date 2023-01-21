Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. 7,524,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

