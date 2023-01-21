Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $19.55 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.37% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after buying an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after buying an additional 771,306 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.14.

