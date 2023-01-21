Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $461,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

MOO traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $90.21. 103,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,916. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

