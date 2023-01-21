Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $6.33 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,698 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.65. 2,878,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,953. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

