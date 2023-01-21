Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,147 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $32.49. 59,463,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,800,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.