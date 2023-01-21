Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 1,762 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Farmland Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE FPI remained flat at $13.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.87 million, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.76. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

