MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,902 shares during the quarter. MillerKnoll makes up approximately 1.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.78% of MillerKnoll worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 431.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 19.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 398,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MLKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

