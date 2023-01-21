MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $104.40 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 50% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010832 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00418153 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.64 or 0.29351250 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,696,010 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.