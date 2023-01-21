Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 265.0 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $17.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,434. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
