Mizuho Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $500.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $482.05.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $472.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.24. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $636.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

