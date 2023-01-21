Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Down 4.5%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Mkango Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$45.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Mkango Resources

(Get Rating)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.