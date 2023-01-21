Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.