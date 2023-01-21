Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBLY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.