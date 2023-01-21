Monero Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $173.74 or 0.00768965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $91.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,593.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00396154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00098770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00565435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00198779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00215383 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,229,659 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.