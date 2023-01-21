Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Hits $50.01 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Moonriver has a total market cap of $50.01 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $8.17 or 0.00035384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00415454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,747.07 or 0.29161825 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00693099 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,637,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,122,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.