Morgan Stanley Cuts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $134.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.28. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 45.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.