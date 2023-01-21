Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MS. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.99.

NYSE:MS opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

