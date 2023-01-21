Morgan Stanley Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.0 %

KR stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 476.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.