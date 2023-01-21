Motco Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $346.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

