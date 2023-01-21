Motco Has $199,000 Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Motco increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.