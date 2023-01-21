Motco Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 785,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,231,000 after acquiring an additional 125,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.