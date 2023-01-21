Motco Has $98,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Motco raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dover were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.34 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

