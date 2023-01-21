Motco Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Motco purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98.

