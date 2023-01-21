Motco Purchases Shares of 1,000 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Motco purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cintas by 726.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Up 2.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $436.55 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

