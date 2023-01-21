Motco Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Motco increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Boeing were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average of $163.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

