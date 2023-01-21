Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 15,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.
About Mount Logan Capital
Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.
