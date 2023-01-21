M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.42. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

