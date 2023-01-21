Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Mullen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.7 %

MTL stock opened at C$13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.34. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$522.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.