MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $8.92 million and $236.53 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00413707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.00 or 0.29039176 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00704484 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01018264 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $843.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

