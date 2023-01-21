Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

