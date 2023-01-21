Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,126,000 after buying an additional 268,340 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

