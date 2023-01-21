My DeFi Pet Market Cap Tops $888,608.58 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $888,608.58 and approximately $666,266.39 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.01357436 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006686 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00028450 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.57 or 0.01746989 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

