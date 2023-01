Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading 6.9% Higher

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Namaste Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

