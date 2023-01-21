Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a one year low of C$2.52 and a one year high of C$2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered Nanofilm Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

