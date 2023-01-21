National Bank Financial Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$14.25

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRSWF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TRSWF opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

