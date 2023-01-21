National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

National Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. National Bank has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,025. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Bank by 3,016.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

