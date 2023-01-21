National Bankshares Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CSFB cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.05.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM opened at C$30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.95. The company has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.