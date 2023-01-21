National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

