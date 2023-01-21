NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.01 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $293.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00010224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00023936 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,445,596 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

