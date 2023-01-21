Needham & Company LLC Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $43.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NYSE PAR opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $870.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.81 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 617,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

