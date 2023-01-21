NEM (XEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $334.87 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $334.87 million and $9.66 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009217 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.